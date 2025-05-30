India's might reached global benchmark under PM Modi's leadership: Adityanath

Kanpur (UP), May 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday saluted the armed forces' valour displayed during Operation Sindoor and said India's might and capabilities have reached a global benchmark under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also hailed Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India's military might and growing self-reliance.

The destruction of the enemy's air defence system under India's New Defence Policy is a powerful demonstration of the armed forces' courage, that reinforces the 'Made in India' initiative launched by PM Modi a decade ago, Adityanath said.

"The world has witnessed its impact through Operation Sindoor, which stands as a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Adityanath congratulated the prime minister on his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, the state government said in a statement.

"This is the first visit of our esteemed prime minister to Uttar Pradesh after Operation Sindoor. On behalf of the people of the state, I extend a warm and heartfelt welcome. This land, once the cradle of India's industrial revolution, is now poised to script a new chapter of development and progress," he said.

Prime Minister Modi visited Kanpur on Friday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 15 development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore. Addressing a rally, he said India demonstrated the power of its indigenous weapons during Operation Sindoor which made "Pakistan plead to stop the war". As many as 26 people, including Kanpur businessman Shubham Dwivedi, died in the dastardly terror attack at the verdant meadows of Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In retaliatory action, India struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir two weeks later, which triggered a four-day military standoff with the neighbouring country.

Hailing Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India's military might and growing self-reliance, Adityanath said, "From the surgical strikes to the air strikes, and now Operation Sindoor under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the Indian Army has shown the world that India does not merely respond but defines how it responds." "This is a resolute message of a confident and self-reliant nation. Operation Sindoor stands as a formidable testament to the success of Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat," the chief minister added.

Speaking at the programme, where PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects, Adityanath said, "This transformative initiative marks a major stride in Uttar Pradesh's journey to become the growth engine of a 'Viksit Bharat'." Referring to the state's expanding energy sector, he highlighted that the commissioning of thermal power plants in Panki, Ghatampur, Jawaharpur in Etah, Obra in Sonbhadra, and Khurja in Bulandshahr raised Uttar Pradesh's power generation capacity from 15,000 MW to 25,000 MW.

This will increase by 4,000 MW by the end of the year, he said.

The chief minister also said that 1.78 crore poor families have received free electricity connections. Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, free rooftop solar panels have been installed in 1.31 lakh homes, he added.

"This developmental journey, which begins in Kanpur, is not just about one city, it signifies the collective progress of Uttar Pradesh. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the state is scaling new heights in every domain, from security to economic prosperity," Adityanath added. PTI NAV NSD NSD