India's military dominance is result of self-reliant defence production models: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said India has the best defence capabilities and the country's military dominance is a result of the self-reliant defence production models launched in 2014.

Speaking to reporters after a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Khaparkheda village in Nagpur district, Fadnavis said the world has now realised India has the best defence technology.

"India ranks among the top five armed forces globally. The world has accepted that we have the best defence capabilities. Our defence capacity is five times greater than Pakistan's," he said.

The chief minister said every Indian stands firmly behind the armed forces jawans and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This yatra is not for any one political party but is a show of unity in support of the nation," he said.

On Pakistan's recent admission that its infrastructure was damaged in cross-border precision strikes, Fadnavis said, "When we took action, they came to their senses, dialled for a ceasefire, and knelt before us. It is a proud moment. Our military dominance is a direct result of the self-reliant defence production models launched in 2014, which were once mocked but are now respected globally." Launched by the Modi government, 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives in the defence sector have focused on indigenous design, development, and manufacture of defence equipment.

Fadnavis said the global demand for Indian defence equipment is a testimony to the country's rising stature.

"The world has now realised that India has the best defence technology. That is why other countries are placing orders with us," he claimed.

In a strong rebuke to Turkiye support to Pakistan, he said, "I congratulate Indians for their silent boycott of the country that has stood with terrorism and crimes against humanity. They have now realised the power of Indian citizens." Fadnavis also slammed those criticising the selection of MPs for the diplomatic outreach delegations after 'Operation Sindoor'.

"Some individuals always politicise everything. They have no real concern for the country or society. Their constant negativity will eventually end their political journey," he said.

Fadnavis accused the Congress of hypocrisy for its 'Jai Hind' rally.

"On one hand, Rahul Gandhi questions the Indian Army, and on the other hand, the Congress organises patriotic rallies. They should not politicise our national interests," he said. PTI ND ARU