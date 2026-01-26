New Delhi (PTI): India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its military might on the Kartavya Path, which included missiles, newly raised units, elite marching contingents, and various indigenous weapon systems that were used during Operation Sindoor.

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, graced the celebrations as chief guests.

The overarching theme of the event at the Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital, was 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

The parade commenced with the President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she, Costa and von der Leyen, flanked by the Indian president's bodyguards, arrived at the Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats, and senior officials were among the spectators.

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta' that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

The parade then began with President Murmu taking the salute. The parade was led by Parade Commander Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer.

For the first time, the parade showcased a phased 'Battle Array Format' of the Indian Army that included an aerial component. It featured a high mobility reconnaissance vehicle and India's first indigenously designed armoured light specialist vehicle.

Providing aerial support was the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, Rudra, in Prahar formation, demonstrating shaping of the battlefield.

The combat elements then followed with T-90 Bhisma and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and Prachand light combat helicopters.

Other mechanised columns included BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle and the Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2.

A military contingent from the European Union, carrying military staff flags and flags of Operations Atalanta and Aspides, the naval operations of the grouping, also featured at the parade. It was the EU's first participation in such an event outside of Europe.

The major weapon systems showcased at the parade included Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS), Brahmos Supersonic cruise missiles and Akash missile systems.