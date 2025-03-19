India's nuclear sector example of dedication, professionalism: IAEA DG

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) India's nuclear sector is an example of dedication and professionalism, with more reactors under construction across the country, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Wednesday.

He made these remarks in a post on X after a visit to two 700 MW home-built Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) near Surat.

"IAEA is ready to support its (India's) nuclear expansion," Grossi said.

During the visit, Grossi interacted with Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, chairman and managing director of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and other senior officials.

He also visited the control room of KAPS 3 and 4, the first pair of indigenous 700 MWe PHWRs.

The top IAEA official was briefed about the indigenous 700 MW PHWR design and its advanced safety features.

The vital role being envisaged for nuclear energy in India's quest to become a developed nation by 2047 and move towards the goal of becoming a net zero economy by 2070 were explained to Grossi.

"In this context, the Bharat Small Reactor (BSR) initiative, tailored for captive use to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors was highlighted," a NPCIL statement said.

It said that the IAEA director general was impressed by the latest 700 MWe PHWRs and NPCIL's ambitious plans for large nuclear capacity expansion.

Grossi was accompanied by Shambhu S Kumaran, Ambassador of India to Austria, Diego Candano Laris, Advisor to the IAEA DG and Pranesh Sengupta, counsellor.

On Monday, Grossi inaugurated the S N Bose Building at Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP) at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in New Delhi and introduced the Certificate Course on Nuclear Engineering.

The S N Bose Building, named in honour of eminent Indian physicist Dr. Satyendra Nath Bose, will serve as an advanced hub for research and training in nuclear science and technology.

The facility houses state-of-the-art laboratories catering to GCNEP's specialised schools, enhancing its capabilities in nuclear security, reactor technology, radiation safety, nuclear material characterisation, and radioisotope applications.

The Certificate Course on Nuclear Engineering, introduced during the event, is a six-month programme designed to provide in-depth knowledge on reactor physics, nuclear fuel cycle, radiological safety, nuclear safeguards, and emerging applications of nuclear technology.

The course is planned to be opened to all the signatories of GCNEP globally and would cater to 40 international and 10 national participants in a batch.

The course aims to foster a new generation of nuclear professionals equipped to contribute to the safe, secure, and sustainable use of nuclear energy.