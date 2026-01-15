India's parliamentary system draws strength from tradition of debate, dissent: Harivansh

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh on Thursday asserted that Indian parliamentary system draws its strength from the age-old tradition of dialogue, debate and dissent -- values which are central to a true democracy.

Addressing the conference of speakers and presiding officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in the iconic Central Hall of old Parliament Building (Samvidhan Sadan) here, he said representative and deliberative bodies have existed and flourished in India for millenniums.

Harivansh said the presence of delegates from across the globe reflects India's philosophy that the world is one family.

He said the meet is an opportunity to collectively reflect upon evolving challenges and exchange best practices.

Harivansh reminded that presiding officers have the responsibility to uphold the dignity of legislatures, ensuring fairness in proceedings and safeguarding democratic norms.