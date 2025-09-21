India's policy on Palestine for past 20 months has been shameful: Cong

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) As Australia, Canada and the UK announced their decision to recognise Palestine as a state, the Congress on Sunday lashed out at the Modi government, saying India's policy on Palestine, especially for the past 20 months, has been "shameful and one of moral cowardice".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Australia, Canada, and the UK have just recognised Palestine as a state, and more countries are expected to do so soon.

India had formally recognised Palestinian statehood way back on November 18, 1988, he pointed out.

"But India's policy in regard to Palestine -- especially for the past twenty months -- has been shameful and one of moral cowardice," Ramesh said on X, in an apparent reference to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

His remarks came after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed on Sunday that the UK is formally recognising a Palestinian state despite vociferous opposition from the US and Israel.

His announcement followed those from Canada and Australia, in what appears to be a coordinated initiative from the Commonwealth nations, according to media reports.

The Congress last month had said it "very strongly deplores" the Modi government's "complete silence on Israel's unacceptable actions".

Also in August, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had alleged that the Israeli state is committing "genocide" and slammed the Indian government for standing "silent" as Israel "unleashes devastation" on the people of Palestine.

Early this month, India voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution backing the ‘New York Declaration’ that calls for a peaceful settlement of the Palestine issue through the two-state solution.

“India’s policy towards Palestine has been longstanding. India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution, which would see the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel,” Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh had said in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha in July.

India has “strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023 and the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict”, he said.

“India remains concerned at the security situation and has called for a ceasefire, release of all hostages and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” Singh said. PTI ASK RT RT