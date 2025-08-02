India's prestige in world constantly increasing: Rajasthan Speaker at Youth Parliament

Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Saturday said India's prestige in the world is constantly increasing and the country's democracy and Constitution are strong.

Addressing the fourth Youth Parliament in the Assembly here, Devnani said India has been rich in terms of education and science since ancient times.

The Youth Parliament, organised by the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, was attended by 168 youth from 13 states and Union Territories (UTs). They interacted on various issues related to the country's security.

Devnani, while addressing the youths, said it is necessary for the ruling party and the opposition to unite in the interest of the nation.

"If the country exists, we exist, and if the country does not exist, we will also cease to exist," he said.

Explaining the culture of democracy, he said, "This is the house where the values of democracy are expressed. Public sentiments are transformed into policies and this is where public representatives become responsible for their duties." Devnani said the democratic consciousness, thoughtfulness and leadership ability of the public representative are tested in this House.

He also said in the age of social media today, the youths post hearsay without checking their credibility.

"This is not right. The youth will have to develop the habit of going deeper," he said.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Sandeep Sharma, said the Youth Parliament is not just a practice of speaking, opposing or supporting, but it is also the education of the living values of democracy.

He said that the youth should understand the parliamentary decorum. He asked them to be aware, thoughtful and responsible and not to limit participation in democracy to only casting votes. He asked them to actively fulfil their responsibilities towards the nation.

One hundred sixty-eight selected young students from Classes 9 to 12 from 55 schools of 10 states of Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka and Gujarat, and three UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh and New Delhi participated in the Youth Parliament.

They discussed terrorism and the efforts to vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They tried to find a solution to the international issue. PTI SDA KSS KSS