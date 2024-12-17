India's prime responsibility is to present its glorious way of life to world: Bhagwat

Pune, Dec 17 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said it is India's prime responsibility to present its glorious way of life to the world so that others can attain happiness and prosperity.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Moraya Gosavi Sanjivan Samadhi ceremony in the industrial belt of Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune city, he also emphasized that the essence of Indian ethos lies in ensuring the well-being of all.

"It is everyone's responsibility to maintain balance and patience to ensure the smooth functioning of the world order. In Indian culture, there has always been a tradition of returning to nature. In today's terms, this can be described as 'giving back'. The structure of our dharma is built on this principle of 'giving back'. Our ancestors recognised and practised it as nature itself works on this aspect," Bhagwat said.

He said our ancestors not only understood the concept of balance in dharma but also led by example, demonstrating how to live peacefully while ensuring harmony and progress for all.

"This dharma ensures the well-being and progress of all, which is why India must survive, grow and lead the way. It is India's prime responsibility to show to the world its glorious way of life so that others can follow and attain happiness and prosperity," he said.

Drawing a parallel to Lord Ganesh, Bhagwat described the deity as the epitome of inclusiveness and balance.

"Lord Ganesh's large abdomen symbolises tolerance for everyone's deeds, while his big ears signify his ability to listen to all. His long trunk represents his capacity to sense and respond to every situation," the RSS chief said. PTI SPK NP