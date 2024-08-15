India's progress does not come with crisis for anyone: PM Modi in I-Day address

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) India's progress does not come with any crisis for anyone and the world shouldn't be concerned about the country's growing strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday against the backdrop of geopolitical turbulences in various parts of the world.

In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, Modi said India is facing "countless" challenges both "within and outside" and that the country will neither "falter nor get tired" in dealing with them.

Without making any specific references, he said India will "defeat all those with bad intentions with our good intentions." "There are challenges within as well as outside. As we become stronger and our influence increases, the challenges too will increase," he said.

"The challenges from outside will increase but I want to tell everyone that India's progress does not bring crisis for anyone," he said.

"We are the land of the Buddha, war is not our path and because of this, the world shouldn't be concerned about India's progress," he said.

"I assure the world community that you should understand India's traditions and its history of thousands of years, don't think of us as a crisis.” The prime minister said there should not be any concern over the country's development.

"I want to tell the countrymen that no matter how many challenges we face, it is in the nature of India to challenge the challenge," Modi said.

"We will neither falter, nor get tired , nor stop, nor bow down. We will leave no stone unturned to fulfil our resolutions, to change the fate of 140 crore countrymen, to realise the dreams of the nation.

"I assure you that we will defeat all those with bad intentions with our good intentions," Modi said without elaborating.

Modi's remarks came against the backdrop of India's frosty ties with China following the border row in eastern Ladakh that erupted in 2020.

The prime minister spoke about the situation in Bangladesh. But his address was largely devoid of any other foreign policy issues. PTI MPB MPB SKY SKY