India's public health journey has entered decisive, result-oriented phase: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Wednesday said India's public health journey has entered a decisive and result-oriented phase, driven by strong science, effective programme delivery and active people's participation.

He was addressing the inaugural Advancing Public Health Outcomes Forum 2025 in Delhi.

Underscoring the Centre's commitment to strengthening primary healthcare, Nadda said that the aim of the government is to establish one Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) for every 2,000 population.

He emphasised the quality of care, noting that the government is working towards National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for all AAMs, with over 30,000 AAMs already having received NQAS certification.

Speaking at the Forum themed "Disease Control and Immunisation", Nadda highlighted that sustained national efforts have led to tangible progress in controlling diseases, expanding immunisation coverage and strengthening institutional and scientific capacities.

Commending the government's efforts in the health care sector, former Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani, principal adviser in the Women's Collective Forum, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reaffirmed that sustained political will, data-driven governance and investment in frontline capacity can successfully translate national intent into measurable outcomes.

She highlighted that India's progress in immunisation, disease elimination and strengthening of primary healthcare reflects the government's approach that is attuned to both scale and last-mile delivery. She said that the resolve of a developed India can be fulfilled only through Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas along with Sabka Prayas as underlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an event here, she said that the world's largest health scheme, Ayushman Bharat, is today being successfully implemented across the country under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

She said that the presence of Nadda at the "About Advancing Public Health Outcomes Forum 2025" on the eve of the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is significant in itself.

"Nadda ji has presented concrete examples and evidence of the progress achieved in the health sector before the nation," she said.

If any sector has truly paid tribute to the principle of good governance established by Vajpayee, it is the health sector, she said.

"The reforms and expansion in healthcare carry forward that very spirit of good governance," she said.

Nadda noted that progress in disease control and immunisation reflects not isolated programmes but institutional strength, 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's participation) and sustained political commitment.

He emphasised that this trajectory is aligned with the prime minister's vision of "Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam", health as the foundation of economic and social development and guided by the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas", underscoring collective responsibility, inclusive growth and shared effort in advancing public-health outcomes across the country.

Highlighting progress in disease control, Nadda said that India has transitioned from a high-burden malaria country to a high-impact state, with malaria incidence declining by over 80 per cent and deaths by 78 per cent.

On tuberculosis, Nadda noted that TB incidence has declined from 237 cases per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh at present. He added that India has achieved a 21 per cent decline in TB incidence, significantly higher than the global decline of 12 per cent.

The minister also highlighted significant gains in maternal and child health outcomes. Maternal Mortality Ratio has declined from 130 per lakh live births in 2014 to 88 in 2025. Infant Mortality Rate has reduced from 39 per 1,000 live births in 2014 to 27 in 2025.

Under-Five Mortality Rate has declined by 42 per cent in India, compared to a global decline of 12 per cent, while Neonatal Mortality Rate has fallen by 39 per cent in India, against 11 per cent globally.

Furthermore, he said Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has significantly reduced out-of-pocket expenditure from 69 per cent to 39 per cent, strengthening financial protection for millions of families.

Convened by the Women's Collective Forum (WCF) with support from the Gates Foundation, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and in partnership with leading national institutions, the Forum represents a whole-of-system engagement, rather than a siloed dialogue under the strategic leadership of Smriti Irani.

The Forum is also being held in partnership with premier national institutions, including the Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Malaria Research, Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, Indian Council of Medical Research, Vector Control Research Centre and the Centre of Excellence in Affordable Healthcare, IIT Kharagpur. PTI PLB KSS KSS