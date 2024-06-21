India's pursuit for 'Atmanirbharata' in defence crucial for achieving strategic independence: CDS

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) India's pursuit of defence indigenisation and self-reliance is crucial for achieving strategic independence in the sector, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Friday.

He was addressing the maiden Armed Forces BEML Synergy Meet 2024 here, the defence ministry said in a statement.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari along with senior officials from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard also attended the event.

India's pursuit of defence indigenisation and 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) is crucial for achieving strategic independence in the defence sector, the CDS was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The concept of Atmanirbharta underscores our aim to attain autonomy in defence production and establish an ecosystem that positions India as a leading global defence exporter," he said.

The first-of-its-kind event was aimed at deepening understanding and delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet military needs in the near future and to further strengthen 'Atmnirbharta' in defence.

Gen Chauhan emphasised on the importance of joint integration to achieve synergy in line with the government's agenda for military modernisation.

The event served as a platform for open interactions and strengthening the relationships between BEML and the armed forces.

The discussions were aimed at fostering mutual growth and ensuring that the defence sector can meet the evolving challenges and demands of modern military operations with the equal collaboration from a defence PSU, like BEML.

The synergy meet paved the way for future collaborations, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of defence solutions and contributing to the nation’s security and technological advancement. PTI KND TIR TIR