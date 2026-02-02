India's rapid economic growth reflects clarity of policy under PM Modi: Adityanath on Budget

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said India's rapid march towards becoming the world's third-largest economy was the result of its clear policies and firm intent under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, Adityanath said government policies and schemes had a visible impact on the ground over the past over 11 years.

"The result of these efforts is that more than 25 crore people have emerged out of poverty in the last 11 years and are contributing to India's progress with self-respect," the chief minister said.

Adityanath said it was a matter of pride for every Indian that the country was moving swiftly towards becoming the world's third-largest economy.

"When policies are clear and intent is firm, the outcomes are evident. India's rapid progress on the global economic stage reflects this clarity," he said.

Adityanath said that there has been an emphasis on duties and not just rights in recent years, recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for nationwide discussions on fundamental duties along with fundamental rights in 2015.

"We often discuss fundamental rights but rarely talk about our fundamental duties towards the nation and society," he said.

Calling the Union Budget "visionary", the chief minister said it reinforces citizens' responsibilities towards the nation.

Adityanath said the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) was among the most far-reaching provisions. Uttar Pradesh, which has the country's largest MSME base with about 96 lakh units supporting livelihoods of nearly three crore people, will benefit significantly, he said.

Adityanath said the fund will strengthen the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative by supporting technology adoption, skill training, modern packaging and export access.

The chief minister said the Rs 12.20-lakh crore infrastructure fund announced in the Budget would accelerate development in Uttar Pradesh. With both Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors passing through the state, UP is emerging as the country's largest logistics hub, benefiting industry, trade and employment.

He said UP would play a key role among the 20 inland waterways announced. The Varanasi-Haldia waterway is already operational, with proposals to extend it to Prayagraj and the Yamuna. Developing a ship repair and maintenance ecosystem, especially in Varanasi, will reduce logistics costs and improve efficiency.

On rail connectivity, Adityanath said two of the seven proposed high-speed rail corridors would pass through UP, with trains running at 300-500 kmph, boosting industry, tourism and commerce while sharply reducing travel time.

He said the Budget has strengthened UP's biopharma potential, with progress on a bulk drug park in Lalitpur and a medical device park in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The Rs 10,000-crore allocation for the sector aims to position India as a global pharma hub. An upcoming pharma conclave in Lucknow reflects UP's investment readiness, he said.

Adityanath said central initiatives to develop India as a data centre hub would give UP fresh momentum, with investments exceeding Rs 22,000 crore underway. Data centres with a capacity of about 700 MW have already been established, positioning the state as a national hub.

He said the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana would benefit UP the most due to its large rural base and over 1.05 lakh revenue villages, helping link rural products to global markets and improve incomes for artisans and entrepreneurs.

The chief minister said ensuring basic facilities and security can transform religious and historical centres into world-class destinations, citing the unprecedented success of the Magh Mela, which recorded record footfall this year.

He said the Union Budget's provision to develop 15 archaeological sites includes Sarnath and Hastinapur in UP, giving a fresh boost to tourism.

Other religious and historical sites will also be developed on similar lines.

Adityanath said semiconductor park announcements would benefit UP, which has already received major investment proposals, strengthening its position in high-tech manufacturing.

He said 10,000 tourist guides would be trained nationwide to support tourism, creating local employment. UP has also emerged as a leader in electronics manufacturing, accounting for 55 per cent of mobile phone production and nearly 60 per cent of electronic components, with an ecosystem worth about Rs 2 lakh crore.

He said urban infrastructure would be strengthened in cities with populations above five lakh. With around 200 such urban bodies, including 17 municipal corporations, UP will see major improvements in urban living standards.

The chief minister said the Budget would enhance district hospital capacity and support the 'One District One Medical College' goal. Emergency and trauma care centres will be established in every district to reduce preventable deaths during the golden hour.

Referring to the 'Samarth' scheme, he said Meerut has emerged as a sports goods hub under ODOP, with Agra and Kanpur also developing clusters. Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut will be completed by April and sports colleges will be set up at regional headquarters.

Citing the 16th Finance Commission, Adityanath said UP receives the largest share of central tax devolution due to its population size. He said the Budget also promotes medical tourism, with UP proposing Varanasi for an All India Institute of Ayurveda, strengthening health tourism.

In agriculture, he said the Bharat Vistar AI platform would provide information to farmers in local languages while 'She-Mart' would give women SHGs direct market access.

UP is also emerging as a defence manufacturing hub, with six corridor nodes, investments worth Rs 12,000-13,000 crore and projects like the BrahMos unit in Lucknow generating employment for around 40,000 youth.