India's resolve to become developed by 2047 rests on students' shoulders: Assam Guv

Guwahati, Dec 9 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday said that India's resolve to become a developed nation by 2047 rests on the shoulders of the students who should lead their lives with determination, contribute to the nation's progress, and shape a bright future for themselves and the country.

Presiding over the fourth convocation of Cotton University, the governor, who is also the chancellor of the institute, conferred degrees upon 2,804 graduates in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Acharya said that the graduating students, who received academic guidance from Cotton University, a historic institute of national repute, should use their knowledge for the transformation of the state as well as the nation.

He expressed pride over the notable number of female graduates, calling it a powerful indication of society's growing commitment to women's empowerment and an essential step towards equitable progress.

Acknowledging the fast-changing global landscape, the governor encouraged the graduates to seize emerging opportunities, adapt to new technologies, and transform challenges into avenues for growth.

He reminded them that their knowledge, skills, and empathy must extend beyond personal advancement and serve the broader interests of society, the nation, and humanity.

Sarma, reminiscing his own days in Cotton College (now Cotton University), said that the education he received on the campus shaped his life and helped him march ahead.

"As a proud alumnus of Cotton College, now Cotton University, it is a matter of great honour for me to stand before you and address you on this memorable and dignified occasion," he said.

The chief minister said that the institution carries a very special energy that inspires young minds to dream bigger, work harder, and rise higher.

He said that when Cotton College was upgraded to Cotton University, that same energy found a wider canvas, with the students of the university not only honouring their glorious legacy, but also embracing the future with courage, confidence, and clarity of purpose.

"Our vision is to make Assam a competent and self-dependent state but to achieve this, we must unlock our immense potential and put it to meaningful use. We are moving forward with transformative goals to fuel Assam's growth and secure a prosperous future for our students," he said.

Therefore, the young graduates with their indomitable spirit and positive bent of mind should take the lead in taking Assam forward to its rightful place, he said.

Sarma said that the most exciting aspect of Cotton's journey is its embrace of new sciences and emerging technologies.

"From AI-driven climate and environmental research to satellite-enabled climate studies, Cotton University is contributing boldly to India's scientific future. The university's expanding footprint in new age technological studies shows that Cotton is thinking ahead, and preparing the region for the challenges of tomorrow," he said.

Giving instances of positive developments in the state, the chief minister referred to Simu Das, a visually challenged cricketer from Kathiatoli in Assam who was a part of the Indian blind women's cricket team that made the nation proud by winning the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup.

Cotton University Vice Chancellor Prof Ramesh Chandra Deka, AIIMS (Guwahati) Executive Director Prof Ashok Puranik, Cotton University Registrar Hiren Deka, among others, were present on the occasion.