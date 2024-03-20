India's resolve to hold free, fair polls underscores resilience of its democratic machinery: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) India's commitment to conducting free, fair and inclusive elections underscores the "resilience and adaptability" of its democratic machinery, illustrating that even amid complexities, the voice of every citizen matters, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

In a video message on Wednesday, he delivered the national statement on behalf of the government of India at the third edition of the 'Summit for Democracy' taking place in South Korea.

This year's theme 'Democracy for Future Generations' is one that "resonates not just within the borders of India but echoes across the globe".

"India's ancient civilisation, marked by profound philosophical traditions, and a deep respect for individual freedoms laid the ground work for the democratic ideals that we cherish today. In the hallowed verses of our ancient texts, we find echoes of democratic principles that advocated for participatory governance, protection of individual rights, and the welfare of the entire society," he said.

Fast forward to the post-Independence era, the framers of India's Constitution inspired by rich legacy of democratic thoughts, "meticulously crafted" a document that would serve as "a guiding light" for what is today the world's largest democracy, Jaishankar said.

"The Indian Constitution, a beacon of pluaralism and inclusivity, stands as a testament to the confidence of the founding fathers to create a nation where every citizen regardless of the background, enjoys equal rights and opportunities. The spirit of debate, discourse and consensus building that pervaded our historical past, continues to breathe life into our democratic institutions," he added.

The external affairs minister said "as we navigate the complexities of the modern world, we draw strength from our heritage that recognise the intrinsic worth and dignity of every individual, mirroring the very essence of democracy. It is this amalgamation of ancient wisdom and contemporary values that positions India as the 'Mother of Democracy'." "In the diverse tapestry of India, we find a compelling narrative of democracy, intertwined both with technological progress and a concerted effort to make elections more inclusive, a story that holds promise for future generations," Jaishankar said.

He said India's commitment to "conducting free, fair and inclusive elections underscores the resilience and adaptability of its democratic machinery, illustrating that even amidst complexities, the voice of every citizen matters".

Over 97 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on March 16 in New Delhi and urged everyone to "get inked." "With 968 million registered voters, 15 million election officials and 1.2 million polling booth, the upcoming 18th edition of India's national elections, is the largest electoral logistics exercise that this planet has ever witnessed," the Union minister said in his video message.

By extending the right to vote to a younger demographic, beginning at the age of 18, "we acknowledge that the future belongs to our youth", and their voices is integral to any democratic conversation.

"The introduction of EVMs stands testament to our commitment to transparency, efficiency and sanctity of the democratic process. This shift not only aligns with the principles of a modern democracy, but paves the way for greater civic engagement, especially among the youth who will inherit the responsibilities of our democratic legacy," he said.

By reserving seats for women in local bodies, "we today have 1.4 million women, of the largest cohorts of elected women representatives at the grassroots level in any part of the world. Our recent decision to extend 33 per cent reservation for women in both Parliament and state legislatures, recognises the fundamental principle that women's voices are indispensable in shaping nation's destiny," he added.

The minister also underlined India's achievements and space sector and measures taken for fostering a more inclusive India.

"Whether it is landing on the Moon's south pole or ensuring financial inclusion by opening 519 million bank accounts, whether it is aiding the world with Covid-19 vaccine assisting other countries with their capacity building requirements, the Indian experience serves as a testament to the transformative power of democracy, illustrating how it can empower communities, dismantle barriers, help countries emerge stronger to pave the way for a better tomorrow," he said. PTI KND ZMN