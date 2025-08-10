India’s rise as global power evident from defence, economic achievements: Arunachal BJP

Itanagar, Aug 10 (PTI) BJP's Arunachal Pradesh unit general secretary Tadar Niglar on Sunday said that India’s rise as a global power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is evident in its defence, agriculture, and economic achievements.

Speaking at the launch of the party’s week-long Independence Day celebrations with tree plantation at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) headquarters here, Niglar cited Operation Sindoor, the development of next-generation BrahMos missiles under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme, and the IMF’s revised GDP growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for FY'26 and FY'27.

He asserted that even the recently imposed 50 per cent US tariff will not dent India’s growth, describing the country’s progress as a "testament to resilience since Independence and part of Modi’s vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, a party communiqué said.

Led by state secretary-cum-convenor Lori Mugli, the launch event saw participation from ITBP jawans, state office-bearers, newly appointed morcha heads, and IMC corporators.

As part of the celebrations, the BJP will organise the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 11 to 14, conduct cleanliness drives at historic sites, and hold a Tiranga Yatra bike rally to honour soldiers and martyrs.