India's rise as global power unstoppable, if talent aligns with traditional values: Andhra CM

Tirupati, Dec 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said India's rise as a global power is unstoppable, provided its population, knowledge, and talent remain aligned with traditional values and national goals.

Aligning with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s views, he suggested that couples should ideally have three children to maintain population stability and ensure national strength.

Addressing the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan here, Naidu said, "India cannot be prevented from emerging as a global power, provided its population, knowledge, and talent are guided by our traditional values and national priorities.” The Chief Minister praised National Sanskrit University, established in 1961, for promoting Indian culture and serving as a platform to discuss Bharatiyata (Indian-ness) and the civilizational ethos with pride.

Naidu highlighted India’s historical role as a knowledge leader, citing urban planning in Harappan civilisation 4,500 years ago, the spiritual science of yoga 2,900 years ago, and medicinal breakthroughs of Ayurveda 2,600 years ago.

He mentioned the contributions of Takshashila and Nalanda universities in astronomy, mathematics, medicine, and economics.

The CM pointed to the high per capita income of the Indian diaspora and country's dominance in Information Technology (IT) as strategic levers.

He reiterated the goal for India to become the world's second-largest economy soon, and the largest by 2047, building on the momentum of the 1991 reforms.

The CM advocated for the National River Linking Project by calling the Ganga-Cauvery project "a long-cherished dream of the nation" essential for water security.

He called for inter-state goodwill to implement these projects.

Noting that water security is a top priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said achieving it will unlock vast potential for agriculture, industry, and overall national development.

The Ganga-Cauvery project under the National River Linking Project (NRLP) aims to ensure nationwide water security, foster inter-state cooperation, and support agriculture, industry, and sustainable development, fulfilling a long-standing vision of national progress.