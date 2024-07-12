India’s rise incremental, unstoppable: Jagdeep Dhankhar at NMIMS Mumbai

Mumbai: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said India’s rise is incremental, unstoppable and it is getting accolades from global institutions.

Delivering a lecture at the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) University here, Dhankhar said India’s rise in the next five years will be like a rocket that defies gravitational force.

He said education is the most impactful transformational mechanism for securing equality.

“India was taken to be a sleeping giant but not any longer. We are on the move, our rise is incremental, unstoppable and (it is) getting accolades from global institutions,” he said.

Dhankhar said India has really come to a level where global institutions that were trying to advise it are seeking its advice.

All this has taken place recently in a decade, he stressed.