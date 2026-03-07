India's rise is unstoppable: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) India's rise is "unstoppable", and the country alone will determine the trajectory of its growth on the basis of its strengths, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Jaishankar's comments at the Raisina Dialogue came two days after US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said that the US will not repeat the mistake of providing India the same type of economic advantages it gave China that helped Beijing become a key competitor.

"When we speak today about the rise of countries, the rise of countries is determined by the countries. The rise of India will be determined by India," Jaishankar said during an interactive session.

"It will be determined by our strength, not by the mistakes of others," he said without naming any country.

Jaishankar also highlighted India's central role in the Indian Ocean.

"Those who work with us obviously will get more benefits. I'm not saying there are no challenges to India's rise; there are. But the direction of India's rise is very clear. In a way, it's unstoppable," he said.