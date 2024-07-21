India's Sanatan rishi, guru traditions guide national welfare: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Bharat's Sanatan rishi and guru traditions are fundamentally oriented towards public and national welfare.

Addressing the closing session of the Shri Ram Katha and Guru Purnima Mahotsav, Adityanath said, "These traditions inspire us to dedicate every action and moment to the Sanatan values, society, and the nation. By doing so, we honour the Guru tradition. The Gorakshpeeth, too, upholds this Guru tradition, working tirelessly for the betterment of the public and the nation." After offering flowers at the portraits of the late Mahants of Gorakshpeeth, Digvijaynath Ji Maharaj and Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, and worshipping the Vyaspeeth, Adityanath said that in Sanatan culture, the tradition of gotra is closely linked with the "Rishi", the UP government said in a statement.

"The concept of 'gotra' transcends caste distinctions, as each gotra is associated with a specific Rishi who embodies a tradition free from caste discrimination. Followers of various castes adhere to the gotra of a single Rishi", he pointed out.

The UP chief minister emphasized that Indian culture is the most ancient and flourishing in the world, with Sanatan festivals serving as a testament to this rich heritage.

Adityanath, on this occasion, said that Guru Purnima, also known as Vyas Purnima, marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Krishna Dwaipayan Vyas, who gifted humanity with Vedic literature. Maharishi Vyas provided the Vedas, Puranas, and numerous other crucial scriptures.

Gorakshpeethadhiswar Yogi Adityanath also emphasized that parents are the primary gurus, followed by school teachers, priest-kulgurus, elder siblings, and the tradition of Rishi-saints and gotras, are all integral to the guru tradition.

"This tradition aims to guide individuals along the right path, with parents, elder siblings, priests, saints, and sages serving as key supporters. The results of our actions reflect their nature: good actions lead to positive outcomes, while wrong actions result in consequences," he added. He also recounted the story of Maharishi Valmiki before his transformation into a saint.

Adityanath highlighted that Lord Shri Ram emphasized dignity in life, setting boundaries for behaviour and teaching respectful relationships. Similarly, Lord Krishna inspired selfless action, advising to perform duties without concern for outcomes.

He stated that a true guru guides us towards the right path. In life, the value lies not in material wealth but in the prosperity gained through righteous efforts that benefit the public.

Prosperity achieved through unethical means is tainted by sin, while acts of kindness and compassion towards others bring virtuous rewards. The role of a guru is to illuminate the path by distinguishing between right and wrong, he asserted.