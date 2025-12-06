India's scientific progress must extend beyond labs, says Jitendra Singh

Panchkula (Haryana), Dec 6 (PTI) Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday said India’s scientific progress must move beyond laboratories and focus on meaningful engagement with citizens, students and youth.

Addressing a gathering at the four-day India International Science Festival (IISF) here, he said the festival was conceived not as a routine academic gathering but as an open, public-facing platform that brings science closer to people.

The festival encourages direct interaction between scientists and beneficiaries of scientific research, he said, emphasising the government’s push for greater coordination among science ministries and departments.

Reiterating that the IISF is built on the three ‘C’s - Celebration, Communication and Career - the minister said the event celebrates India’s scientific achievements, communicates scientific knowledge beyond academic spaces and helps young participants explore careers in research, startups and industry.

He said students, researchers and first-time learners gain exposure to emerging opportunities through structured sessions and informal networking.

Placing IISF within the national vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, Singh said science and technology form the foundation of economic development and social transformation. Over the past decade, he said, India has adopted a mission-oriented approach supported by reforms, infrastructure investment and a focus on talent development.

Scientific advances now directly support governance and public service delivery, he said, citing improved weather forecasting, polar research and digital technologies.

Referring to the theme of IISF 2025, ‘Vigyan se Samruddhi: Towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Singh said self-reliance in science is taking shape. He highlighted indigenous initiatives such as a multipurpose all-weather research vessel to be commissioned in 2028 and progress in the human submersible programme.

Indian institutions are also contributing climate data and models used internationally, he added.

Singh said India’s global standing in innovation and research has improved, pointing to the growth of the startup ecosystem, higher patent filings by resident Indians and achievements in emerging technologies.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, indigenous vaccine development during the Covid-19 pandemic and advances in biotechnology are examples of research delivering tangible outcomes, he further said.

Emphasising youth outreach, the union minister said many IISF activities are designed for school and college students and young researchers.

He underlined the need to broaden perceptions around science careers, stressing that opportunities today extend well beyond government employment to include startups, industry-led research and applied innovation.

Sessions on quantum technologies, biotechnology, the blue economy and deep-tech entrepreneurship are part of this year’s programme, he said.

He also stressed on the importance of stronger collaboration between public research institutions and private industry, noting that innovation flourishes when policy support, funding and enterprise work in tandem.

Recent policy measures allowing greater private participation in sectors such as space, health technologies and advanced manufacturing were aimed at creating a more enabling innovation ecosystem, he said.

During the inaugural programme, he inaugurated the Science-Technology-Defence-Space exhibition and the 'Science on a Sphere' installation, which present scientific capabilities and ongoing research through interactive displays.

He also interacted, via a live interface, with researchers at Bharati, India's research station in Antarctica, and reviewed scientific work being carried out in extreme polar conditions, highlighting India's expanding polar research efforts and indigenous capabilities.

With exhibitions, lectures and interactive sessions scheduled over the next four days, the IISF aims to deepen public engagement with science while contributing to long-term national objectives in research, innovation and human resource development. PTI CHS OZ OZ