India's security apparatus must remain adaptive to emerging threats: Rajnath

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) India's security apparatus must remain adaptive to emerging threats such as cyber and hybrid warfare as well as "space-based espionage", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

He said internal security is not just about managing conventional threats like terrorism, separatist movements, and left-wing extremism but it is also about preparing for unconventional threats that can destabilise the nation's economic and strategic interests.

"The adversaries of today do not always come with traditional weapons; cyber-attacks, misinformation campaigns, and space-based espionage are emerging as new-age threats that require advanced solutions," he said.

The defence minister was speaking at a conference on 'Advanced Technologies for Internal Security and Disaster Relief Operations' organised jointly by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In his address, Singh highlighted the growing complexities in global security and the increasing overlap between internal and external threats.

"Security challenges in the modern world are evolving rapidly, and the overlap between internal and external security is increasing," he said.

"It is imperative that our institutions break silos and work collaboratively to ensure a strong, secure, and self-reliant India." The defence minister said India's national security must be viewed holistically, integrating efforts across different security agencies and leveraging the latest technological advancements.

"The DRDO has played a pivotal role in enhancing India's defence capabilities, and its contributions to internal security are equally commendable," he said.

"From small arms and bulletproof jackets to surveillance and communication systems, DRDO's innovations are empowering our security forces," he underlined.

Singh urged DRDO and MHA to work together to create a common list of scalable products that can be jointly developed and deployed in a time-bound manner.

"Our security forces require the best tools and technologies to remain ahead of the curve," he said.

It is encouraging to see DRDO's focus on modernisation, with products like small arms, surveillance equipment and drone systems either inducted or undergoing evaluation for deployment in internal security agencies," he highlighted.

Singh recalled his tenure as the home minister, highlighting how the collaboration between security agencies and scientific institutions led to significant technological advancements.

He cited examples of DRDO-developed technologies such as the corner shot weapon system, INSAS rifles, IED (Improvised Explosive Device) jammer vehicles and riot control vehicles, which were effectively integrated into the operations of Central Armed Police Forces.

Singh also spoke about the importance of leveraging technology not just for security but also for disaster management and humanitarian relief.

"The role of technology is not just in defence but also in ensuring peace and social welfare. Advanced systems like bulletproof jackets, drones, surveillance equipment and anti-drone technologies must be leveraged not only for security operations but also for disaster management and humanitarian relief," he said.

Singh said the increasing frequency of natural calamities like cyclones, avalanches, earthquakes and cloud bursts underscored the critical need for advanced rescue tools.

He mentioned that the use of technologies such as thermal imaging cameras, drone-based detection systems, and victim locating devices can significantly reduce casualties and damage.

Referring to the recent avalanche at Mana in Uttarakhand, the defence minister lauded the use of advanced rescue equipment in saving lives and reducing the impact of the disaster.

He said the impact of disasters can be minimised with the use of advanced technology.

"Today, India is a prospering nation, and disaster management must become an integral part of our preparedness." "It is not enough for security agencies and technology developers to take the lead; we must also educate the general public. Every citizen should know how to respond in times of crisis," he said.

Singh also talked about varied security threats facing different regions of the country.

"Security threats in India are not uniform. The issues faced in the Northeast due to insurgencies are different from those in Naxal-affected areas or border regions." "Similarly, urban security concerns are different from those in rural areas. We need to organise dedicated conferences that focus on region-specific challenges and solutions," he said. PTI MPB ZMN