India's shift from institutional to family-based childcare gaining force despite challenges

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) In the drought-prone villages in many parts of the country, seasonal migration forces families into impossible choices.

When parents leave for months to work in sugarcane fields, brick kilns or construction sites, they often take their children along.

But those who stay behind are left in the care of grandparents or older siblings, often facing emotional strain and the burden of household responsibilities.

For both groups, the consequences are stark: disrupted education, limited access to healthcare, and exposure to child labour and early marriage.

The UNICEF, in collaboration with district authorities and NGOs, is working to address this crisis through its 'Kinship and Community-Based Care Programme' in places like drought-prone Jalna in Maharashtra.

The initiative, which aims to keep children in their villages under the care of relatives or community members, is part of a broader shift in India's child protection system's move away from institutional care toward family-based solutions, such as strengthening the family to prevent separation of children, foster care, and kinship care.

According to official data, the number of children in non-institutional care, including sponsorship, foster care and aftercare, has increased fourfold between 2021-22 and 2023-24.

In 2021-22, 29,331 children were covered by non-institutional care. The numbers rose to 62,675 in 2022-23 and further to 1,21,861 in 2023-24.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development attributes this rise to initiatives under the Vatsalya Mission, which provides a monthly grant for sponsorship, foster care, and aftercare.

A recent national consultation held in Pune underscored the importance of family-based care for children and the reaffirming commitments.

Organised by UNICEF and other stakeholders, the consultation brought together representatives from the women and child development ministry, 18 state governments, NGOs, civil society organisations, global experts and academicians to discuss the alternatives to institutionalisation, strengthening families and the prevention of family separation.

Vandana Kandhari, child protection specialist at UNICEF India, who participated in the consultation, highlighted its significance.

"The focus was on reaffirming the importance of family-based care, whether through kinship care, foster care, or aftercare services, for children leaving institutions," she told PTI.

Prabhat Kumar, a child protection specialist with UNICEF India, emphasised the legislative progress in this area.

"The legislations related to family-based care are moving at a fast pace. From the Integrated Child Protection Scheme to the launch of Mission Vatsalya in 2021-22, it was high time to assess how family-based care is being rolled out and how states are developing their processes. These were discussed in-depth during the consultation," Kumar said.

He also highlighted the shift in focus from institutional care to family-based alternatives.

"Earlier, the focus was on institutional care at the top of the pyramid, with less emphasis on family-based alternative care and even less on the preservation of families, which we call the prevention of family separation," he told PTI.

"Now, Mission Vatsalya mandates reversing this pyramid, with more focus on preventing family separation and strengthening family-based care," he added.

The shift toward non-institutional care is evident in the stories of families like Dashrat Tambe of Dudhpuri in Jalna.

Every year, Tambe's son and daughter-in-law migrate for work, taking their children along.

This year, however, Dashrath ensured that his granddaughter Shital, a bright student who recently won a district-level competition, stays back to avoid disruptions in her studies.

In Shevga, Shankar Gaikwad, a former migrant worker-turned-village sarpanch, is determined to break the cycle of migration.

He and his parents now care for their five nieces and nephews, ensuring they study in school while their parents migrate to work.

These case studies, shared by UNICEF, highlight the potential of kinship care to keep children in stable, familiar environments.

However, they also underscore the challenges families face, from financial strain to limited access to services.

Kandhari said for that there is a need to link these children to the welfare schemes of the government related to education, health, nutrition and protection services to limit the financial strain often faced, and the UNICEF is helping with that.

"This was discussed in detail at the consultation. For example, there was a session on social protection -- how do you support families and link them to the different available schemes," she said.

Even if the child cannot be placed in her/his own family, another family taking the responsibility is still a better option than institutional care, Kandhari said.

"Studies from the West have shown that children raised in institutions often develop what is known as 'institutional child syndrome'. In contrast, children growing up in families show better brain development. If a child is placed in an institution from the age of three versus being raised in a family, their overall growth is significantly better and faster in a family setting," she said.

And foster care, though still ia nascent stage, is gaining traction in India.

Talking about foster care, Kandhari said it is a new concept because they're unrelated families. But it has started in India, with the women and child development ministry last year sharing new foster care guidelines with the states and Union Territories.

Kandhari also emphasised the importance of a cautious approach.

"Foster care is new, and we need to ensure that families and children are prepared for it. It's not just about placing children in homes; it's about providing ongoing support and monitoring," she said.

Highlighting the cultural context of India's child protection system, Kandhari said, "India has deep-rooted traditional care practices. Families often step in to care for children in distress. But with urbanisation, migration and climate change, these systems are under strain. We need to strengthen them, and not replace them with institutions." She also highlighted the importance of mental health support for children and caregivers, a component now being piloted through the 'Manacha Katta' (Space for our Mind) initiative.

"Children who grow up in institutions often face long-term psychological and behavioural challenges. While family-based care provides a more nurturing environment, we must also address the mental health needs of both the children and caregivers," she said.

As India continues its shift from institutional care to family-based solutions, the focus remains on ensuring that no child is left behind.

"The return on investment is much higher when children grow up in families rather than in institutions. We must continue to build on this model, ensuring that no child is left behind," Kandhari said.