India's space achievements win global admiration, says ISRO chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 1 (PTI) India's space technology has progressed to a level that commands the admiration of even the world's leading powers, ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said here on Friday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a conclave on "New Vistas in Critical Minerals and Materials" organised by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), here as part of its Golden Jubilee year.

Narayanan lauded India's remarkable journey in space technology over the past five decades.

"India's space technology has advanced to such an extent that even leading global powers view it with admiration," he was quoted as saying in an official release.

He said that indigenous developments in high-strength stainless steel, advanced composites with low thermal conductivity, and other strategic materials signify the nation's increasing self-reliance.

Narayanan called for a collaborative effort between CSIR and ISRO under the National Critical Minerals Mission to drive innovation and achieve technological sovereignty in the field of advanced materials.

He stated that as the nation completes 77 years of independence, it has achieved significant progress in all sectors, including science and technology.

The ISRO chairman noted that CSIR has made remarkable contributions to this progress. He praised CSIR's initiatives, ranging from ensuring food security to producing useful materials from waste.

Narayanan remarked that the July 30 launch of NISAR, a collaborative satellite by ISRO and NASA, was a "historic milestone".

He said it was "Indian knowledge and Indian experts" who were behind the launch vehicle, a GSLV rocket.

While the country began its space mission with launch rockets gifted by the US, today, India is progressing with equal partnership alongside developed nations, he added.

The inaugural session was presided over by Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST. He highlighted the importance of making the country's materials and minerals imports to zero.

Eminent scientists, including Dr Ramanuj Narayan (Director, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar), Dr Sandeep Ghosh Chaudhary (Director, CSIR-NML), Prof U Kamachi Mudali, and Dr Anupam Agnihotri, offered their felicitations and shared insights on the future of critical mineral resources and sustainable material technologies, the release said.