India's space exploration journey collective effort of various govts, generations of scientists: Anupriya Patel

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Thursday said India's space exploration journey spanning over six decades is a collective effort of various governments and generations of scientists.

Participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and other achievements of the nation in the space sector, Patel said the achievement has not only established technical prowess of India but will also help boost economic development.

"India's space exploration journey spans over six decades and there should be no differences on this. In all these years several governments came and were led by different prime ministers and generations of scientists...it is a result of collective effort of everyone," she said.

The Mirzapur MP, however, asserted that while talented scientists have been in the country for decades, "an enabled atmosphere to them has been provided by the BJP".

"India has emerged as a leading player in space missions and global reputation of the country in areas of space exploration and scientific research has increased and India is now part of the exclusive club which so far only had US, Russia and China," she said.

Patel exuded confidence that India's contribution in the global space economy, which is two to three per cent at present, will increase to eight to 10 per cent in a decade.

"The success of Chandrayan-3 has also laid the roadmap for strengthening economic development in the country. There are 140 start-ups in space sector itself. Space technology is being used in the functioning of 60 ministries and departments. Technology is also being used for better governance of various schemes such as MNREGA and AMRUT, among others," she said.

Participating in the discussion, Mathura MP Hema Malini lauded the role of women scientists in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"This success will also inspire new generation of women scientists," the BJP parliamentarian said. PTI GJS SMN