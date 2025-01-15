India's spiritual culture guided by spirit of service, my govt working selflessly for people: PM

Navi Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted India's spiritual culture is deeply rooted in the spirit of service and his government has been working selflessly for people's welfare for more than a decade.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) temple at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, Modi, who assumed office for a third time in June last year, emphasised his government has launched a slew of welfare measures like building toilets, homes for the poor and providing LPG connections and medical insurance to citizens.

"The spirit of service is a symbol of secularism. The main foundation of our spiritual culture is the spirit of service. India is not just a piece of land surrounded by geographical boundaries. It is a living land, living culture. Knowledge is spirituality and if we want to understand India, we have to imbibe spirituality," he underlined in his speech.

He said followers of ISKCON, a global bhakti movement founded on the Bhagavad Gita teachings, across the world are connected to each other by their devotion to Lord Krishna.

Modi said the spirit of service propagated by the ISKCON movement inspires the youth and helps them create a sensitive society which promotes human values.

"It inspires people to heal in India and look after their well-being," the PM maintained.

Modi said true service is symbolized by self-less human endeavour where there is no other interest and described India as an "extraordinary, wonderous land". PTI MR RSY