India's spiritual legacy continues to guide humanity: Adityanath

Ghaziabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said India's spiritual tradition, a timeless saga of sacrifice and renunciation that has been upheld for centuries by seers, sages and enlightened personalities, continues to guide humanity even today.

Addressing a gathering at Tarun Sagaram Tirth in Muradnagar after inaugurating a newly constructed temple, completed in just 100 days under the Panchkalyanak Mahamahotsav, Adityanath said India's deep-rooted spiritual devotion has preserved its eternal cultural values.

"India's spiritual tradition is a timeless saga of sacrifice and renunciation demonstrated by saints, sages, and great personalities. This legacy has inspired humanity for centuries and continues to guide the world even today," Adityanath was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Referring to the recent developments in Ayodhya, he said the completion of the grand Ram Temple and the ceremonial hoisting of the saffron flag by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mahayagya marked a historic moment witnessed across the world.

During the event, the chief minister offered prayers to Lord Parshvanath.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's strong connection with Jain heritage, Adityanath said the state is blessed with the birthplace of the first Jain Tirthankara, Lord Rishabh Dev, along with four others from Ayodhya.

He noted that Kashi has been home to the incarnations of four Tirthankaras, while Lord Sambhavanath was born in Shravasti and Lord Mahavir attained Nirvana at Pava Puri in Kushinagar.

The government, he said, has renamed Fazilnagar -- where Mahavir attained Nirvana -- as Pava Nagari.

Adityanath said the teachings of the 24 Jain Tirthankaras, which are centred on non-violence, compassion, friendship and the principle of "live and let live", remain vital for the progress of human civilisation. Spirituality, cultural advancement and development, he noted, thrive only in a safe, clean and civilised environment, he said.

Recalling the 'One World, One Family' initiative launched by the prime minister on World Navkar Mantra Day, Adityanath highlighted its nine pledges ranging from water conservation and cleanliness to natural farming, yoga, and service to the poor.

He said Jain monks have long embodied these values. PTI CDN RHL