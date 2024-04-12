India's stature has risen under PM Modi's leadership: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday said the stature of India has risen across the world due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an event to felicitate 'Viksit Bharat' ambassadors, Ravi Shankar said a country needs a person (as leader) who can read the minds of people, understand traditions as well as the country and there is joy that all three objectives have been achieved now.

"The stature of the country has risen due to the prime minister's leadership," he said.

Asserting it was necessary to be proud of one's roots and culture, he said, "The tradition which had been going on for thousands of years was not getting 'rajashray' (state patronage). No religion flourishes without 'rajashray'. In the last 10 years, we have started feeling proud about our religion, art, culture." The event, which was held in Borivali, was also addressed by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is the BJP's candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

Modi has given wings to the economy and the entire world was looking at India with envy, Goyal said.

He asked people to celebrate Ram Navami in a grand manner since it would be the first after the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. PTI PR BNM