India's strategic autonomy under dire threat: Congress slams govt on US' Russian oil waiver

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) With the US announcing a temporary waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, the Congress alleged on Friday that India's strategic autonomy and national sovereignty are under "dire threat" because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being "blackmailed" by America.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India's current foreign policy is the result of the "exploitation of a compromised individual". His attack on Modi came after the US announced the temporary waiver for the purchase of Russian oil.

Amid an escalating conflict with Iran, the United States said it is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver on Russian oil purchases.

"President (Donald) Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Gandhi said: "India's foreign policy emerges from the collective will of our people. It should be rooted in our history, our geography, and our spiritual ethos based on Satya and Ahimsa." "What we are witnessing today is not policy. It is the result of the exploitation of a compromised individual," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

He also shared his February 11 speech in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the budget, where he spoke about India's energy security being compromised. "The US will tell us who we can or cannot buy oil from, if it is Russia or Iran, the US will decide. But our prime minister will not decide," Gandhi had said.

The Congress also shared Gandhi's speech on X.

"The proof is here to be seen -- and the silence of the compromised Prime Minister is shameful," the party said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that India's strategic autonomy and national sovereignty are under dire threat "because PM Modi is getting blackmailed on Epstein Files and Adani Case".

"The US proclamation to 'allow' and grant us 'permission' to buy Russian oil, as a 'waiver for 30-days' clearly demonstrates Modi government is continuously ceding diplomatic space.

"This is the kind of language which is used for sanctioned states, and not India, who has been a responsible and an equal partner in global order," he said in a lengthy post on X.

"Now, the US grants India a 'temporary 30-day waiver' and 'allows' Indian refineries to buy Russian oil. From trade to oil, from data to India's long-term relationships with friendly countries, Modi ji SURRENDERED it all," Kharge alleged.

India, he said, has a proud record of chartering its own destiny and one that has remained unblemished until now.

"From Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi to even Atal Bihari Vajpayee -- No Prime Minister has buckled under pressure of any country and made India a virtual vassal state, except Modi ji," he said.

"'Main Desh Nahi Jhukne Doonga' was a mere slogan-cry to win elections. 140 crore Indians stand betrayed. Modi ji SURRENDERED it all," Kharge alleged.

In a post in rhyming in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Trump ka naya khel, Dilli dost ko kaha, Putin se le sakte ho tel, kab tak chalega ye Ameriki blackmail (Trump's new game; told his friend in Delhi you can get oil from Russian President Vladimir Putin; how long will this American blackmail continue)?" Addressing a press conference here, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Gandhi's words have yet again proved to be prophetic that the US would decide from whom "we should be purchasing oil".

Referring to the announcement of the one-month waiver granted by the US, allowing India to import Russian oil, Khera asked, "Will the US grant us a licence for importing oil?" He pointed out that the Indo-US trade deal is yet to be signed and still, restrictions are being imposed on New Delhi.

Khera said after the US Supreme Court had set aside the Trump tariffs, Gandhi had asked Modi to keep the deal on hold, but he did not.

"Prime Minister Modi does not have the courage to back out of the trade deal," the Congress leader said.

He said people still remember the days when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, and "now, with a compromised prime minister", the country's stature has come down.

"The prime minister has completely capitulated before the Americans today. What are you scared of?... Maybe the Epstein files make you do whatever America wants you to do," Khera said.

"The people of India cannot expect justice from a compromised cabinet with a compromised prime minister, who are compromising the country's interests," he alleged.

Trump had imposed 25-per cent punitive tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, with the US administration asserting that Delhi's purchases were helping fuel Russia's war against Ukraine.

Last month, the US and India announced that they have prepared a framework for an interim agreement on trade, and Trump issued an executive order removing the 25-per cent tariffs on New Delhi, taking note of the latter's commitment to stop importing energy from Moscow and increase purchasing American energy products. PTI ASK SKC RC