India's strategic role, AI Ethics take centre stage at St. Stephen's 'Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad'

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad at Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College concluded on Tuesday after a thought-provoking two-day summit exploring India’s place in a rapidly changing global order.

Rooted in the ethical humanism of Charles Freer Andrews, the event brought together distinguished diplomats, policymakers, academics, and public intellectuals to deliberate on pressing issues ranging from climate change and artificial intelligence to multilateralism, economic disruption, and India’s strategic aspirations.

The summit opened with addresses by G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Ambassador Sanjay Bhattacharya. Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General of TERI, highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on the poor, emphasizing the role of individual responsibility in climate action, an official statement of the institution said.

In a session reflecting on India’s global standing, Prof. Ram Singh, Director, Delhi School of Economics, drew attention to the shifting discourse around the Global South. Drawing from his recent participation in a conference on the Bandung Movement, he noted the increasing global expectation from India, especially due to its democratic ethos and inclusive politics.

The summit also delved into the ethical dilemmas surrounding emerging technologies. Former IAS officer Talleen Kumar and Supreme Court advocate Pavan Duggal stressed the importance of AI governance. Duggal warned of threats posed by deepfakes, privacy breaches, and emotional manipulation through AI.

Sustainability and entrepreneurship were core themes in another session. Prof. Radhey Shyam Sharma, Joint Director of the Delhi School of Climate Change, advocated for ecological entrepreneurship that merges profit with environmental stewardship. Prof. Ajay Darshan Behera underlined the importance of global alliances to tackle transnational challenges.

BJP National Vice-President Baijayant Panda took a critical view of post-WWII global institutions such as the UN, NATO, and the Bretton Woods system, arguing that these frameworks no longer align with current geopolitical realities. Highlighting India's exclusion from the UN Security Council's permanent membership, he emphasized India’s economic resilience but flagged agriculture’s vulnerability to global shocks.

In the penultimate session, former Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh painted a vision of India as a synthesis of innovation and spirituality. He urged students to actively participate in India’s transformation, asserting that institutions like St. Stephen’s bear the moral responsibility to nurture ethical leadership.

At the valedictory session, parliamentarians Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha and Mahua Moitra offered philosophical and personal reflections. Jha critiqued the "globalisation of hate" and called for politics rooted in shared values and moral purpose. Moitra spoke of her transition from banking to politics and encouraged students to redefine citizenship beyond inherited divisions.

Sanjoy Mujumder, Managing Director of the Collective Newsroom, emphasized that in the new world order, nations that shape narratives and command information will lead global affairs.

The Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad aimed to foster critical, cross-sectoral dialogue inspired by the moral courage of C.F. Andrews. It concluded with a call to students and institutions alike to act as catalysts for global change with compassion, clarity, and conviction. PTI MHS NB