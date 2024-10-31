India's strength is intertwined with Sanatan Dharma: Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said India's strength is intertwined with Sanatan Dharma and emphasised on unity beyond caste, belief, language or religion.

He visited the new Ram temple and the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers on Diwali and extended his greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "The chief minister said that this year's Diwali festival is historic and unprecedented. Ram Lalla has been seated in his abode after a long wait of 500 years. Innumerable lamps will also be lit in the new temple built in the birthplace of Ram Lalla in Ayodhyadham." "The state government is re-establishing the ancient and glorious tradition of celebrating Diwali in Ayodhya by organising 'Deepotsav' and is working to introduce the entire world community to the glory of Ayodhya," it added.

In a statement, the chief minister said that with the blessings of the RSS leadership and revered seers, Ram Lalla is now enshrined in the magnificent Ram temple.

He added that the government has fulfilled the wishes of Ayodhya's citizens and seers, and everyone now must uphold this legacy. "This is not the time for complacency," Adityanath said.

"We must stand united, beyond caste, belief, language, or religion; division will only weaken us," he added.

The chief minister said Bajrangbali's mace will protect Sanatan Dharma and that any threats to India's ethos will be firmly dealt with.

"India's strength is intertwined with Sanatan Dharma. Our true identity lies in our commitment to service, not in mere words," he said.

Adityanath also visited Ayodhya's Mirapur Bulandi Dalit Basti, where he distributed sweets and clothes among women and handed chocolates to the children.

He recalled that Ayodhya was illuminated with diyas upon Lord Ram's return from his 14-year exile in the 'Treta Yuga'.

Adityanath emphasized that the festival imparts the message of spreading the light of knowledge, faith and education through each illuminated lamp.

He also expressed hope that the festival would bring joy, enthusiasm and prosperity to the state's people and all followers of Sanatan Dharma.

After the 'Diwali Milan' programme in the Dalit colony, the chief minister visited Karsevakpuram to meet with Ayodhya's seers.

He thanked them for their support in organising the 'Deepotsav' and extended Diwali greetings.

Reflecting on Ayodhya's Deepotsav, the chief minister highlighted its global recognition as a cultural emblem of India.

He also paid tributes to those who dedicated their lives to the Ram temple cause.

During his visit, he met with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj at the Mani Ram Das Cantonment.

He also visited the Digambar Akhara to meet Suresh Das Ji Maharaj and greeted Kishore Das Ji Maharaj at the Bada Bhakt Mall, where he was honoured with a shawl.

Mahant Awadhesh Das and other seers were also present during this time.

In Lucknow, former chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati also extended Diwali wishes to the people.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all on the festival of Diwali. Also, best wishes to people on Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja," she posted on X in Hindi. PTI ABN CDN IJT IJT