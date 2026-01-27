India's strength lies in national integration; social harmony needed for development: V-P

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday asserted that India's strength lies in national integration and collective service to the society.

He also underlined that the values of unity and service championed by leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel remain vital for the country's progress.

He made the remarks while interacting with the contingent of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Republic Day Parade Camp at his official residence here.

Radhakrishnan urged the youth to serve society selflessly and remain committed to national interest.

Highlighting the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the vice president said that this goal is a collective journey which requires disciplined, patriotic and responsible citizens.

He expressed confidence that India will emerge as a leading nation by 2047, driven by the talent, aspiration and global exposure of today's youth.

He noted that a developed India requires not only economic progress but also social harmony, moral strength and strong values, which are nurtured through activities of the NSS.

He lauded the contribution of the organisation's volunteers in areas such as mass literacy, environmental protection, health awareness, community development and disaster relief and rehabilitation efforts.