India's sustainable tourism potential 'almost limitless': Top UN official

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) India's potential in sustainable tourism is “almost limitless”, given its natural beauty, cultural diversity and global appeal, a top United Nations official said here on Tuesday.

Talking to PTI, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India Stefan Priesner said sustained efforts are underway to strengthen environmental tourism while promoting ecological stability.

"There is ongoing work in terms of environmental tourism and enhancing environmental stability, including composting and waste management," Priesner said.

He pointed to coastal projects focused on the preservation of biodiversity alongside tourism development.

While tourism may not be among the UN’s primary focus sectors in India at present, substantial efforts are being made in areas linked to sustainable development, including environmental tourism, waste management and biodiversity conservation, he said.

Priesner, speaking on the sidelines of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's (USISPF) Tourism Summit 2026, said 2027 has been designated as the Year of Sustainable Tourism and asserted that there could be greater focus on the sector going forward.

"The development potential of sustainable tourism in India is almost limitless, given the beauty and variety of the country and the deep affection many people across the world have for India,” he said.

"Effective marketing strategies and international support could further strengthen the sector," he added.

Recalling his visits to India as a student in 1990, Priesner said he had travelled across Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Ladakh and Sikkim.

“I have very memorable experiences from that period of my life. India has developed in an impressive manner. I barely recognise some of the places I visited in the 1990s,” he said.

Priesner said he now looks forward to exploring other parts of the country and contributing, in his capacity as the head of the UN in India, to its continued development journey. PTI KSH RHL