India's sustained efforts have ensured low HIV epidemic level over years: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) India's sustained efforts have ensured a low HIV epidemic level over the years, with new infections in the country in 2023 almost 44 per cent lower than in 2010, while AIDS-related deaths have declined by 79 per cent, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Sunday.

On World AIDS Day, the health ministry released data that said HIV prevalence in adults continues to be high in Mizoram and Nagaland, closely followed by Manipur.

Additionally, the rising trend in Punjab is a cause for concern.

According to the India HIV Estimates 2023 -- Technical Report, Prevention Progress Update 2023-2024 (Fourth Edition), even with the low prevalence, India still has a significant HIV burden with an estimated 25.44 lakh AIDS patients in 2023. Women aged above 15 accounted for 44 per cent of the burden, while nearly 3 per cent of the cases were among children.

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, among other states, have an estimated adult prevalence of higher than 0.4 per cent (the national prevalence stands at 0.2 per cent).

Meanwhile, speaking at a function held in Madhya Pradesh, Nadda noted that India has adopted a "90-90-90" target for combating AIDS, which includes the target of detecting 90 per cent AIDS cases in the country, 90 per cent of people to be treated with antiretroviral therapy (ART) and 90 per cent to have their viral load suppressed.

The minister said this target was subsequently increased to 95-95-95, of which 81 per cent people with AIDS have been identified, 88 per cent are being given ART and the viral load of 97 per cent identified people has been suppressed.

The report said in India, HIV prevalence and incidence are well established among sub-populations, including female sex workers (FSW), men who have sex with men (MSM), people who inject drugs (PWID), hijra/transgender (H/TG) persons and people living in prisons and other closed settings (P&OCS). PTI PLB RC