India's tryst with bubble tea - from chai to chewy

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) From classic milk and passion fruit to jamun kala khatta and mango matcha, and that too in slurpy pearls, India’s age-old chai story is turning a page with the young and not so young catching on to the bubble tea trend.

The bubble tea market in India is projected to more than double from USD 450 million in 2024 to USD 930 million by 2033, according to market research and advisory firm Custom Market Insights, turning it into a full-fledged 'Bubble Tea Party'. And one that’s brewing across India – and ages. It’s almost everybody’s cup of tea.

So, while Gurgaon-based Prisha and Rakesh Mandavaya, like many other Indians, run on a steady stream of tea throughout the day, their 12-year-old son is also following suit. Except his beverage of choice is a little trendier.

"He is completely hooked on bubble tea. I’m not sure if it’s the sugar rush, the fruity flavours, or just the fun of slurping up those chewy tapioca pearls… children really seem to love the whole experience. We’ve always been a tea-loving family but his obsession with this new-age tea concoction has caught us off guard," Prisha, a homemaker in her forties, told PTI.

The quirky drink, which has made its mark across the Philippines, North America, and beyond, is now stirring up a storm in India with new-age brands like Boba Bhai, Nomi Tea, and Harajuku Tokyo Café taking the lead.

Originally concocted in 1980s Taiwan as a refreshing treat for school children, bubble tea has since gone global, adopting many names along the way -- from ‘boba’ and ‘QQ’ (a Chinese slang for chewy) to the playful ‘booboo’ in parts of the West.

"One innovative concession holder, to the joy of her clientele, started to add different fruit flavourings to her milky tea, which she then shook vigorously to mix everything together. Bubbles formed on the top. The children loved the new dimension to the sweet, cool taste of their tea and other concession holders followed suit," according to the recent book, "Tea: A Global History" by author Helen Saberi.

What is fuelling the trend in India? "As Indian millennials and Gen Z became more influenced by international travel, social media trends, and pop culture, bubble tea -- known for its colourful aesthetics, chewy tapioca pearls, and multiple flavours -- naturally caught their attention. Over the last few years, we’ve seen a rising curiosity for Korean culture, music, foods and drinks in urban India. Bubble tea, with its roots in Taiwan, fits seamlessly into this trend," Dhruv Kohli, founder and CEO of Boba Bhai, told PTI.

Mansi Bhatt, a college student in her 20s, is one of them.

"I first tried bubble tea in Delhi, and it was refreshing, hip, and trendy. It gives you that sugar rush and social media gratification all at the same time. I love the taste, and the fact that you can experiment with different flavours and toppings makes the whole experience even better," the Dehradun-based said. While the younger crowd makes up the core bubble tea fanbase in India, its appeal is quickly expanding. "When we first launched, bubble tea was still a niche product, but now it’s becoming a mainstream offering...Yes, Gen Z and millennials are definitely our core audience, but it’s not just limited to them.

"We see a mix of students, young professionals, and even families coming in for bubble tea. The appeal lies in the experience -- it’s interactive, fun, and customisable," said Gaurav Kanwar, founder of Japan-inspired quick-service restaurant Harajuku Tokyo Cafe with multiple outlets across Delhi-NCR.

And even though flavours like classic milk, taro, matcha and even cheese foam got Indians into the bubble tea game, it didn’t take long for local taste buds to take over. Soon, desi twists like jamun kala khatta, chilli guava and mango matcha began making their way into the mix -- because when it comes to flavour, India doesn’t stay in the bubble for long.

"One of the reasons behind bubble tea's growing success in India is its adaptability to local tastes. As a country known for blending global trends with regional flair -- whether it’s in fashion, food, or entertainment -- it’s no surprise that Indians have embraced bubble tea and started making it their own," said Kohli whose brand Boba Bhai is successfully running 50 stores across India.

The unprecedented rise of bubble tea has prompted new-age coffee brands to make space for this latest entrant in the tea family. Tea is the world's second most popular beverage after water.

For instance, First Coffee, which claims to be India’s fastest-growing specialty coffee brand, brought in international experts to train their team in developing a new range of boba tea.

"Boba tea has rapidly become one of the strongest performers in our beverage lineup. The impressive higher sales trend and consistent customer demand for bubble tea have validated its potential as a strategic growth driver for us," said Sohrab Sitaram, co-founder and CEO of First Coffee.

Despite its smooth growth trajectory, the beverage’s success story comes with a 'sweet' concern -- its high sugar content -- often flagged by worried parents. The brands, already aware of what they admit is a "valid concern", are responding by customizing sugar levels and providing sugar-free alternatives.

"At Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, we allow customers to choose their sugar levels, ranging from zero sugar to 100 per cent sweetness, so they can control their intake. We’ve also introduced sugar-free options, Ultimately, it’s about balance - bubble tea, like coffee or desserts, is meant to be an indulgence, but with the right options, it can fit into a mindful lifestyle," said Kanwar.

The bubble tea industry, well, it's clearly bubbling over.