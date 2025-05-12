India's tryst with Buddha in stern warning to Pakistan to end terror

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Five decades after India conducted its first nuclear tests codenamed Operation Smiling Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chose the day of Buddha Jayanti to assert that any nuclear blackmail by Islamabad will not be tolerated.

The 1974 nuclear explosion at Pokhran was conducted on Buddha Jayanti, and so were the second atomic tests, on May 11, 1998.

Though codenamed Operation Shakti, the 1998 nuclear tests were widely referred to as 'Buddha Smiles Again'.

In his first address to the nation since the launch of Operation Sindoor to avenge the terror attack at Pahalgam last month, Modi sent a stern message to Pakistan: "India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail." "India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail," the prime minister said.

Invoking Lord Buddha's teachings, Modi emphasised that the path to peace must be guided by strength.

He underscored that humanity must progress towards peace and prosperity, ensuring that every Indian can live with dignity and realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat.

The prime minister said that for India to uphold peace, it must be strong, and when necessary, that strength must be exercised.

"Every Indian should be able to live in peace, and fulfil the dream of Viksit Bharat (developed India). For this, it is very necessary for India to be powerful. And it is also necessary to use this power when required. And in the last few days, India has done just that," Modi said. PTI SKU BJ SKU VN VN