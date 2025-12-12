India's wildfire management resolution adopted at UNEA-7

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) India's resolution on strengthening global wildfire management was adopted on Friday at the seventh session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi, with wide support from member states.

The Environment Ministry in a statement said the resolution responds to the rising number, scale and intensity of wildfires worldwide and calls for stronger international cooperation, early warning systems and better access to finance for prevention and management.

The ministry said wildfires, once seasonal, have become frequent and prolonged due to climate change and human activities.

Millions of hectares are affected every year, impacting forests, biodiversity, water resources, soil health, air quality, livelihoods and national economies.

Wildfires also release large volumes of greenhouse gases and weaken carbon sinks, with serious implications for forest-dependent communities.

India highlighted UNEP's global report "Spreading Like Wildfire", which warns that wildfires may increase by 14 per cent by 2030, 30 per cent by 2050 and 50 per cent by 2100 if current trends continue.

These projections, India stressed, show that wildfires are a long-term, climate-driven global risk requiring urgent and coordinated action.

India also emphasised the need to shift from reactive response to proactive prevention through better planning, early warning and timely risk reduction measures.

The ministry said global efforts are moving towards integrated fire management based on early warning systems, risk mapping and satellite-based monitoring, supported by local communities and frontline personnel.

India underlined UNEP's role in helping countries strengthen wildfire adaptation, develop integrated fire management strategies and restore ecosystems.

It also recognised the Global Fire Management Hub, set up in 2023 by FAO and UNEP, as an important mechanism for international cooperation.

India's resolution calls for stronger cooperation to develop early warning systems, risk assessment tools and satellite- and ground-based monitoring, along with community-based alert mechanisms.

It also seeks enhanced regional and global collaboration for prevention, post-response recovery and ecosystem restoration.

Other provisions include platforms for knowledge sharing and capacity building, support for countries developing integrated fire management plans and help in preparing proposals to access international finance through multilateral mechanisms.

The ministry said India reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with UNEP, member states and international partners to strengthen preparedness, prevention and resilience amid growing wildfire risks. PTI GVS ZMN