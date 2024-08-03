India's youth are in demand for employment in world: Om Birla

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 3 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that India's youth are in demand for employment in the world.

He noted that population of youth is decreasing and that of old is rising in both developing and developed countries.

Birla, the MP from Kota, was speaking at an event organized by Kota Grain and Seeds Merchant Association here to felicitate and welcome him after his re-election.

Birla said that during his foreign visits and meeting with his foreign counterparts, he found India's youth are in biggest demand for employment in the world.

Recounting his meeting with his counterpart from Japan, Birla said, "The Speaker from Japan claimed in a meeting that he could provide employment to more than 50,000 youths in Japan and in their industries in India." He pointed out that youth population is decreasing while that of old is increasing both in developing and developed countries and that makes demand for youth from India for employment.

Since knowledge of the foreign languages is significantly helpful for employment abroad and at home, Birla said that he expressed his concern in this regard to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his meeting on Friday and the latter assured him of setting up learning and training centres of various languages.

Referring to his responsibility to people of his area, Birla said that he would make his best efforts to fulfil aspiration of people on overall development as the time is most favourable because of the double engine government at the Centre and in the state.

Earlier in the day, Birla heard public grievances at his camp office in Shakti Nagar here and directed the officials for redressal of grievances received. PTI COR AS AS