Indigenous 4G network to cover 29 districts across Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura: Officials

Shillong, Sep 26 (PTI) The indigenous 4G network developed by BSNL, set for formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, will include 12 districts in Meghalaya, nine in Mizoram, and eight in Tripura, officials said.

BSNL's 4G stack will be rolled out across 98,000 sites in the country. The PM will inaugurate the network from Jharsuguda in Odisha.

In the Northeast, 1,278 towers will be installed across Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura at an estimated cost of Rs 1,092 crore, they said.

Additional coverage is being expanded under the Border Outpost Project (BOP BIP) to improve connectivity in far-flung regions, they said.

Under the BOP BIP initiative, 18 towers are planned —15 in Meghalaya and three in Mizoram — with two towers commissioned so far in Meghalaya.

Phase IX.2 focuses on providing high-speed 4G connectivity with an eventual upgrade to ultra-high-speed 5G.

It plans a total of 848 towers in the Northeast-1 (NE1) circle, including 262 towers in Meghalaya, of which 252 have been commissioned, Daily Giri, Chief General Manager of BSNL NE-1 Circle, said.

"With this indigenous 4G rollout, India joins a select group of nations capable of developing and deploying their own telecom technology. This launch marks a landmark moment for BSNL and for the country's digital journey," she said.

According to the senior BSNL official, "This project will bring affordable and reliable connectivity to some of the remotest corners of the country, truly bridging the digital divide and empowering citizens." Giri added that BSNL has returned to profitability in recent quarters and expressed confidence in sustaining this momentum, supported by government of India initiatives such as the 4G Saturation Project. PTI JOP MNB