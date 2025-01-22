Indigenous community of Manipur need to be 'very careful' about illegal immigration: Biren Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said the indigenous community of the state need to be "very careful" about illegal immigration.

Addressing a gathering in the Tamenglong district, Singh said his government would look after every community in the state without any distinction.

"The issue of illegal immigration as faced by Assam and Tripura, and that of Rohingyas cannot be ignored. We will be vulnerable if we do not check properly. We, the indigenous people, should be very careful. No one is there to care for us. There is no border fencing and no border guarding. Even now it is not being properly looked after," he said.

Singh said the loss of trust and respect among communities has caused uncertainty in the state.

"Without equal development and mutual respect among us, we cannot get along. Every facility available in the valley should be available to the hill people as well. Only through equal development and mutual respect, a strong Manipur and a united India can be built," he said.

"During the seven-eight years of the BJP-led government in the state, two years were lost to COVID, and another two to the present conflict. We hardly got three years to work," he added.