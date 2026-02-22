Indigenous cow milk makes children intelligent, buffalo's causes sluggishness: Rajasthan minister

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Sunday claimed that milk from the indigenous cow makes children active and scholarly, while that of buffalo makes them sluggish.

While addressing a gathering on 'Go-Samvardhan and Gocharan' ( Cow conservation and grazing) in Ramganj Mandi constituency here, Dilawar announced that in 14 villages of the area, one 'village cowherd' (Guwala) has been appointed to revive the ancient tradition of cow grazing.

Under the revived system, one village cowherd will be appointed for over 70 cows. If the number exceeds 70, two cowherds will be appointed. Each village cowherd will receive Rs 10,000 per month.

The arrangement will be operated with the support of donors (Bhamashahs) of the village, an official said.

"A person who drinks the milk of a high-shouldered indigenous cow becomes intelligent, whereas those who drink buffalo milk tend to be sluggish," the minister said.

The minister, to justify claims, asked to select a few cows and buffalo that had gotten calves and made them stand on opposite sides.

Now, release their calves from a distance to go to their mothers. Buffalo's calf would find it hard to search for its mother, whereas that of a cow's would straightly run to its mother, Dilawar added.

"It justifies that the child, drinking cow milk, is scholarly, brainy, whereas the buffalo's calf is weak in the mind," He said.

The minister, in another example, said, "Give each calf -- both the cow and the buffalo -- a full feed of milk before letting them return to their mothers. The buffalo calf, after a few steps, would cough and begin to doze off, while the cow calf, with its tail held high, would spring into lively motion, showcasing its playful energy and sharp intelligence." Dilawar went to the third instance to justify his claim, this time, with a variation in address to the cow's calf and buffalo's calf.

"We call 'Bachada' (calf) after the birth of offspring from a cow, when it grows up to its adolescence, it comes to be addressed as Keda (heifer), when it grows up further, it is called 'Naykiya and then it is called bull," he said.

Whereas, buffalo's calf, from its infancy year to full mature age, remains to be addressed as 'Pada', Dilawar said and added, the one drinking cow's milk gets progress while that of buffalo, stays the same.' He explained that a cow's offspring is called 'Bachada' at birth, then 'Keda' (heifer) in adolescence, 'Naykiya' as it matures, and eventually a bull. In contrast, a buffalo's calf is always called 'Pada' from infancy to maturity.

"If you want progress for your children, want to get them forward and make them intelligent and playful, offer them milk of 'Gou Mata'", Dilawar said.

The event was also attended by Ramdayal Maharaj of the Shri Ramsnehi sect based in Bhilwara's Shahpura. PTI COR APL