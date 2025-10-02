Indigenous manufacturing, consumption must rise massively: Andhra CM

Vijayawada, Oct 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that indigenous manufacturing and consumption of products must increase massively.

Addressing a meeting on Khadi products organised by Andhra Pradesh BJP chief PVN Madhav, the Chief Minister noted that Andhra Pradesh is manufacturing many quality products such as kondapalli and yetikoppaka toys, coconut products, hand-woven fabrics and others.

"Along with the manufacturing of indigenous products, their consumption should also rise massively. There are many products in the state, and we have to make sure that they get branding," said Naidu. According to the Chief Minister, by consuming more indigenous products, we will protect our culture, and boost the growth of our economy. This, in turn, will get us real freedom, he asserted.

He also assured that the government will rejuvenate crafts such as kondapalli and yetikoppaka toys.

Naidu called upon Indians to take the country to a position where it dictates terms, and he expressed confidence that the country will emerge as the second-largest economy by 2038 and the top economy by 2047.

Earlier, he visited a few stalls exhibiting handicrafts, organic products and other indigenous products as part of a makeshift khadi market. Badminton star PV Sindhu also attended the programme. PTI STH ADB