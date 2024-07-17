Indigenous people will become minority if JMM returns to power in Jharkhand: Shivraj

Ranchi, Jul 17 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday claimed the indigenous people of Jharkhand would become a minority if the JMM-led alliance returns to power.

Addressing party workers at Hatia, Chouhan said the upcoming assembly elections are for saving Jharkhand and its traditions.

"If the JMM-led alliance returns to power again, the indigenous people of the state would become a minority. The demography of the state is changing due to infiltration from Bangladesh," he said.

He alleged the "infiltrators" were robbing tribals of land by getting married to tribal women.

Attacking the Hemant Soren government, Chouhan alleged it gave nothing to the people of the state, except corruption.

"The government promised to provide jobs to the youth, and allowances to unemployed youths. But, it neither gave jobs to anyone nor unemployment allowance. It cheated the youth," he said.

"Similarly, women were promised Rs 2,000 per month as the cost of cooking, and loans up to Rs 50,000 without any guarantee. But, no women in the state got the benefit," he added.

Instead, the JMM-led dispensation indulged in looting minerals and sand, Chouhan alleged.

"The extent of the loot was such that several hills have vanished," he claimed.

Chouhan, who is the charge for the Jharkhand elections, also raised concerns over the law and order situation.

"In the past four and a half years, the state recorded 7,812 murders, 7,115 rape, 8,552 riots, 2,721 loots and 485 dacoities," he claimed.

The minister claimed that only BJP can save Jharkhand, and make it prosperous so that people would have to migrate to other states for livelihood. PTI SAN SAN SOM