Indigenous TMJ implant surgery performed at MAIDS; breakthrough in India's MedTech sector

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) An indigenous customised temporo-mandibular joint (TMJ) implant procedure was successfully performed for four patients by the clinical team at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) here, reflecting the growing strength of India's MedTech sector.

The MAIDS, a Centre for Advanced Research (CAR) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) coordinated by the Medical Device and Diagnostics Mission Secretariat (MDMS) under the Division of Development Research, has achieved this milestone as part of India's ongoing efforts to promote indigenous innovation in healthcare technology, the health ministry said in a statement.

The TMJ implant was indigenously developed at the ICMR-DHR-MedTech Product Development Acceleration Gateway of India (mPRAGATI) -- a state-of-the-art facility coordinated by MDMS at IIT Delhi.

"This innovation represents a major leap towards reducing dependence on imported implants and enhancing access to affordable, high-quality medical devices for Indian patients," the statement said.

This achievement marks a significant step forward in realizing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat, one of the key pillars of Viksit Bharat, it stated.

It exemplifies the strength of India's research collaborations, the growing synergy between academic institutions and clinical centers, and the emergence of a robust indigenous medical device ecosystem.

Highlighting the significance of this achievement, Union Health Minister J P Nadda stated "The successful implantation of customized TMJ implant at MAIDS, supported by ICMR and mPRAGATI-IIT Delhi, reflects the growing strength of India's MedTech sector. This achievement shows how homegrown innovation, backed by strong research and policy support, can lead to affordable and impactful advances in healthcare." ICMR Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl said this development highlights the power of collaboration between clinical experts, engineers, and researchers to deliver real-world health solutions. ICMR is proud to support innovations that not only reduce costs but also improve patient outcomes, advancing India's leadership in affordable healthcare technologies.

The indigenous TMJ implant offers multiple advantages over existing imported alternatives, ensuring improved outcomes, affordability, and faster delivery for patients, the statement said. It is custom-designed to enhance jaw movement and stability, with a dedicated muscle attachment feature for improved function, aesthetics, and quicker recovery, the statement said.

Developed under the 'Make in India' initiative, the implant costs nearly one-fifth of Indian industry-made versions and one-eighth to one-tenth of imported ones, making it more affordable and accessible. Local manufacturing and streamlined processes have reduced the turnaround time to around two weeks, enabling faster treatment and patient recovery, it stated.