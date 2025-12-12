Indigenous Zorawar Singh light tank to serve as force multiplier for border security: J-K LG

Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said an indigenous tank, developed and named after Dogra warrior General Zorawar Singh, will honour his legacy and prove to be a "force multiplier" for the armed forces.

He was paying tribute to Singh on his martyrdom day.

According to officials, the Zorawar light tank is India's first indigenous advanced light tank, developed for high-altitude mountain warfare, especially along the China border.

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) said the tank underwent successful trials this year at Niyoma in Ladakh, located at an altitude of 4,200 metres, and in the deserts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

"To honour General Zorawar Singh and keep his legacy alive among the coming generations, a light tank has been manufactured in his name under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has been named the General Zorawar Singh tank," Sinha said.

The tank has been specifically designed for high-altitude and desert terrain and will enhance the country's defence preparedness in such areas, he said, adding that it was completed in record two years.

"It was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T)," Sinha said.

According to the LG, the light tank weighs 25 tonnes, enabling swift mobility in border areas.

"It is equipped with modern technology, artificial intelligence, and an advanced defence mechanism for engaging targets with greater precision," he said.

Paying tribute to General Zorawar Singh, Sinha said the legendary military commander's vision continues to inspire generations by igniting passion, courage, purpose and commitment to greater ideals.

He urged people to follow the warrior's message of moral clarity and unwavering conviction, and called for collective efforts to empower the marginalised, support youth and build a more just and peaceful society.

The 19th-century Dogra general conducted military operations in Ladakh and western Tibet, defeating their forces in 1841.

The Zorawar tank is lightweight for airlift and rapid deployment, featuring a 105 mm gun, AI-enabled systems, anti-drone technology and amphibious capability, addressing gaps against China's Type 15 tank, officials said.

The prototypes are undergoing rigorous trials, with induction expected by 2027, fulfilling India's need for modern, agile mountain tanks, they said. PTI AB PRK PRK