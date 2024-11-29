IndiGo announces Kolkata-Phuket flight from Dec 27

Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) Starting December 27, low cost carrier IndiGo will begin operating daily direct flights between Kolkata-Phuket, the airline said on Friday.

Advertisment

This will be IndiGo’s second direct flight to Phuket, following Delhi.

The new route will expand IndiGo's global network and cater to the growing number of tourists from India to Thailand, the airline said in a statement.

"We are pleased to further expand our network into Thailand, from Kolkata, now adding a daily flight to Phuket in addition to the existing 11 weekly flights to Bangkok. With this new route, IndiGo will now operate 93 weekly flights between India and Thailand," the statement quoted Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, as saying.

Advertisment

"Phuket, Thailand's largest island, is known for its serene beaches and cultural diversity, and the country's visa-free policy for Indian citizens is expected to drive even greater demand. IndiGo remains committed to providing an affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across our extensive network," he said.

According to the statement, the addition of this new route will enhance accessibility for tourists to Phuket from the eastern part of the country.

The route will strengthen trade, commerce and tourism between India and Southeast Asia. Kolkata, India’s first metropolitan city and a regional hub for Indian tourists, is rapidly enhancing its overall infrastructure to meet the growing demand for travel from the region to Southeast Asia, it said. PTI SBN MNB