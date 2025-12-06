IndiGo cancels 41 flights in Kolkata Airport

Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) IndiGo Airlines on Saturday cancelled 41 flights at the N S C Bose International Airport here on Saturday.

Of the 41 flights, 21 were slated for arrival from different destinations, and 20 were scheduled for departure from different cities during the day, an official of the Airports Authority of India said.

There were 73 scheduled flight arrivals and 102 departures at Kolkata Airport on Saturday, the official said.

On Friday, IndiGo cancelled 47 flights (arrival and departure) from Kolkata airport.

IndiGo has cancelled over 400 flights from four major airports on Saturday, a day after managing to temporarily secure major relaxations in the second phase of the court-mandated new flight duty and rest period norms for the cockpit crew. PTI SUS RG