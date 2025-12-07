Indigo cancels 61 flights from Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) As many as 61 outbound IndiGo flights were cancelled from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, airport sources said.

Similarly, 56 inbound flights were also cancelled during the day, they added.

The flight cancellations drew ire from passengers, who thronged IndiGo counters at the airport demanding clarity on the situation.

In a statement on Saturday, IndiGo said it is working determinedly to restore operations across its network, with teams focusing on stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers during this period.

On Saturday, 74 outbound and 70 inbound IndiGo flights had been cancelled from the airport. PTI GDK SSK