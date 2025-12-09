IndiGo cancels five flights from Agartala

Agartala, Dec 9 (PTI) IndiGo cancelled five scheduled flights from Agartala on Tuesday, as the disruption in the crisis-hit airline prolonged for the eighth consecutive day, an official said.

The Rahul Bhatia-controlled airline operates over 2,200 flights per day from 90-odd domestic destinations and 40-plus abroad destinations.

"IndiGo cancelled five flights from Agartala today. The remaining six flights are being operated as per schedule," airport director KM Nehra told PTI.

He said Air India Express and Akasa continued to operate their flights as per schedule.

The MBB Airport in Agartala is the second-busiest in the Northeast, with around 15 flights carrying about 3,000 passengers per day. PTI PS SOM