IndiGo crisis: Aviation min answerable to Par, PM, says Andhra CM amid criticism

Amaravati, Dec 8 (PTI) Amid growing criticism against Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu for the IndiGo fiasco, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the former is answerable to the Parliament and the Prime Minister.

Clarifying that he was not supervising the issue, the ruling TDP supremo observed that unexpected problems like the IndiGo crisis would manifest if a single airline with a monopolistic market share of up to 65 percent is the major player in aviation.

Ram Mohan Naidu, who belongs to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has come under intense criticism from opposition YSRCP, which has been demanding the union minister's sacking for his 'incompetence,' regarding the IndiGo crisis.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh has been demanding Naidu's sacking as Civil Aviation minister, claiming his "incompetence alone is responsible for the ongoing aviation crisis".

"Government of India will sort it out (IndiGo crisis). I have confidence. But our party MP (Ram Mohan Naidu) is answerable to (the) Parliament, answerable to honourable Prime Minister," the CM said during a press conference at the Secretariat here.

Ram Mohan Naidu (38) represents the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency from the TDP.

Asserting that he would not intervene as a CM in the performance of central ministers, Naidu underscored that it is the prerogative of PM Narendra Modi.

Exuding confidence that Ram Mohan Naidu will be guided by the Centre to get the job done, the CM hinted he would mind his cabinet as he is responsible for its performance.

Further, he noted that he cannot hold his Health Minister and BJP MLA Satya Kumar Yadav accountable for the mistakes of the Centre or the BJP at the national level.

On YSRCP's demand for sacking union minister Naidu, the CM lambasted the opposition party as an entity without a 'head or tail'.

"They (YSRCP) will do all these things. They want something sensational. They will play, they will throw mud on us," he said, observing that the opposition wants to escape from the alleged crimes it had committed. PTI STH SA