IndiGo crisis hits Rajasthan's peak tourist season; booking cancellations mount

Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Rajasthan's peak tourism season has taken a hit as the ongoing IndiGo flight crisis disrupted travel schedules, slowed visitor inflow, and affected hotels and travel operators across key destinations, industry stakeholders said on Sunday.

The crisis, which has led to large-scale flight cancellations and delays across the country, comes at a crucial moment for Rajasthan's tourism sector. The winter travel season, considered the most lucrative period for the state, began two months ago and typically reaches its peak in December.

Sanjay Kaushik, a Jaipur-based tour operator, said the peak season in Rajasthan is from 10 December to 5 January, which covers occasions like Christmas and New Year celebrations, and the ongoing IndiGo crisis has badly affected this period.

"The loss is not limited to those whose flights were cancelled. A much bigger setback is that tourists who had booked their trips for Christmas and New Year are now cancelling," he said.

"People are confused and worried that if this crisis continues, their bookings will go to waste, so new bookings have stopped, while earlier ones are getting cancelled. Facing this situation in the peak season means the entire industry will suffer a major blow," he said.

Hotels, particularly those catering to weekend and short-stay travellers, reported higher cancellations than usual.

Local transport providers and tourist guides also noted sudden dips in demand. They said the disruptions have created an unexpected setback during what should have been one of the busiest periods of the year.

"Many tourists are cancelling or rescheduling their plans because flight operations are unstable and alternate fares have shot up. This has directly affected bookings in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur," tour operator Raghuveer Singh said.

With forts, palaces, desert landscapes, wildlife reserves, tribal cultures, pilgrimage destinations, and luxury hotels, Rajasthan offers one of the most diverse tourism experiences in the country.

Industry players caution that the flight disruptions, especially at major gateways like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur, would slow down the strong growth trajectory.

"Connectivity is the backbone of tourism. If the disruptions continue, the impact could deepen, particularly for small operators who depend heavily on winter tourism," Gajendra Singh, a tourist guide in Udaipur, said.

He said that the fares have increased, and there are no vehicles available for road transport, which has caused further problems.

Despite the setback, officials remain optimistic that the state's robust tourism ecosystem, strengthened infrastructure, and global branding efforts will help it recover quickly once normal flight operations resume.

On the other hand, the state government has planned to make the desert state an all-year-round tourism destination by promoting less-explored sites.

Tourism in Rajasthan has traditionally been high between September and March. The number of tourists remains comparatively less during the summer and monsoon season. However, the Vagad region (Banswara-Dungarpur) offers splendid and picturesque locations, including islands, during the monsoon season.

According to officials, other locations are also being identified, which can be promoted for the summer season.

Tourism department officials said simplified procedures, transparent administration, and time-bound project implementation have boosted tourism-related investments, heritage conservation, and the development of modern facilities.

Dalip Singh Rathore, Joint Director, Department of Tourism, said, "The state now positions itself as a potential year-round tourism destination with growing domestic and global visibility.

"Rajasthan has always been known for its heritage, colours, folk traditions and natural beauty. But the pace of progress in the past year has strengthened its position as a major force in India's tourism economy." He said that improved connectivity, supportive policies, and international branding under the "Destination Rajasthan" campaign launched on the direction of Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari have accelerated the state's rise on the tourism map.

The officer said that tourism contributes nearly 12 per cent to Rajasthan's GSDP, significantly higher than the national average of around 5 per cent, placing the state among the top performers in both domestic and foreign tourist arrivals.

In 2024, Rajasthan received over 23 crore domestic visitors and more than 20 lakh foreign tourists, maintaining its presence among India's top five tourism states in both categories.

"Domestic tourist arrivals grew by 28.50 per cent in 2024 against India's overall 17.51 per cent, while foreign arrivals increased by 21.92 per cent compared to the country's 8.84 per cent," he said.

He attributed part of this momentum to the global Rajasthani diaspora, which, he said, has played an active role in promoting the state's culture and tourism appeal abroad. PTI SDA PRK PRK